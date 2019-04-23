LAKE MARY, Fla. — Twenty families will have to find a place to stay, following a fire at a Lake Mary apartment complex.

The fire sparked at the Regency Park Apartments and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Folks who were living in the building are trying to figure out where to go.

Uche Azuogu was not planning on moving out of his second floor apartment in Lake Mary anytime soon. However, the overnight fire has forced him and his neighbors to leave for good.

"I made it out and I saw my neighbors, everybody," Azuogu said. "It was just something that I never had seen before."

A large portion to the roof of the building is gone. The Seminole County Fire Department told tenants to get what they could and leave because the building will be closed for quite some time.

"I had things to do today," Azuogu said. "I can't even think of all those things so right now I am still confused. I don't know what to do."

On Monday afternoon, Azuogu and his neighbors were packing what they could and meeting with the American Red Cross who got to the complex around 8 a.m. Monday.

The American Red Cross's goal is to help anyone who needs help with finding a place to stay, offering grief counseling, as well as financial assistance. It also knows some may need more time to get back on their feet after an event like this one.

"Within 24 to 48 hours we have our volunteer case workers that will be contacting each and every one of those people that they can," Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross Janice Moran said. "We'll assess again where they are at in their recovery, do they need more resources, do they need more help, more guidance?"

For Azuogu, who came to the United States from Nigeria, he had no idea this kind of help was offered, and he is extremely grateful.

"Never heard of them coming to your rescue," Azuogu said. "At this kind of time, I just thought you have to start over your whole life."

Some tenants Spectrum News 13 spoke to do have family members they can stay with. Others like Azuogu were given a $350 gift card to find a place to stay for a few nights.

People cannot simply move to another building because this complex was converted from an apartment complex to a condominium property a few years ago.

This is not the first building to catch fire in this complex. It happened to another building in March of last year.