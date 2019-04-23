DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man with a rifle jumped a Walgreens counter and demanded drugs before being shot by an officer Tuesday afternoon, Daytona Beach Police said.

Suspect in armed robbery shot by Daytona Beach Police officer

Police say man held up Walgreens, demanded narcotics

10 other people inside store weren't hurt, police say

The officer-involved shooting happened at the Walgreens on Ridgewood Avenue and International Speedway Boulevard.

Police say the man, identified as Louis Curler, hopped onto a counter with a rifle, pointed the weapon at the pharmacist, and demanded money and narcotics. One officer shot the suspect several times, striking him once in the lower back.

The exact condition of the man isn't known, though police say he's expected to be OK.

There were 10 people — six employees and four customers — inside the store at the time the man came in. No one else was hurt.

