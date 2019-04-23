GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The rare, emu-like bird that attacked and killed its owner in Florida is being put up for auction.

Cassowaries are exotic, flightless birds with large claws

Exotic animal owner in Gainesville killed earlier this month

RELATED: Information on the southern cassowary from the Australian Museum

The cassowary — a large, flightless bird native to Australia and New Guinea with "daggershaped" claws on each foot, according to the Perth Zoo — is being auctioned among about 100 other exotic animals at the Gulf Coast Livestock Auction in accordance with the last wishes of its owner, Marvin Hajos.

Other animals being auctioned include two double-wattled cassowaries and five ring-tailed and ruffled lemurs, the Associated Press reports.

Hajos, 75, was killed after he fell in his back yard April 12 , and the cassowary attacked him. He called 911 that morning, and another person called again to report a medical emergency, CNN reported.

Hajos, who bred the birds, was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Cassowaries are most closely related to emus. They can grow to more than 5 feet tall, weigh more than 130 pounds, and can run about 30 mph. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission considers classifies them as Class II wildlife, which means they can pose a danger to people. Owners must be licensed, FWC says.

Information from the Associated Press and CNN was used in this report.