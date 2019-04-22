KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One frustrated viewer says road work outside his Kissimmee apartment complex has changed the way residents can get in and out of the complex.

Road work outside Kissimmee apartments frustrates residents

One resident say they now have to make U-turn down the road to get in

Construction has also stalled, according to the resident

"Coming out of the complex, you can't see the cars coming," Joey Barreira says.

In addition, Barreira claims construction has completely stalled.

We met with Barreira on a blustery day in Kissimmee in front of his apartment complex. He says the road work on US-192, east of Florida's Turnpike, is doing more harm than good so far like eliminating the left turn into his complex heading eastbound to get to his home.

Now residents have to make a U-turn down the road to get into the complex.

"My number one concern is coming in," Barreira says. "Instead of waiting one light for a U-turn, now we have to wait two or three lights to make a U-turn."

Barreira is also concerned about the lack of actual work on the road, saying it's been several days since he's seen anyone working on the road.

As it turns out, Barreira's apartment complex lies in the middle of a project that will widen US-192 from four lanes to six from Aeronautical Drive to Budinger Avenue.

As such, the widening project is changing the corridor characteristics. The median outside this apartment complex was modified for safety as a part of this project. The new directional median prevents traffic from traveling across as many as six lanes, lowering the chances of collision.

The right turn out of the apartment complex is part of the same.

The left turn into the complex is currently blocked until crews apply another layer of asphalt, as the uneven surface there creates a drop off.

As for project progress, FDOT says that crews perform intermittent work that may not be noticeable to the public.

The estimated time for completion is this fall, so the contractor has time to finish remaining work.