ANAHEIM, Calif –

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to open at Disneyland on May 31

Reservations to access the land to open on May 2

Disney World's version open August 29; no reservations required

Those planning to visit the new land on May 31 (opening day) through June 23 will need a reservation.

Disneyland on Monday finally shared some new details about when people can start making reservations.

Reservations for the land will open to the public on May 2, according to the Disney Parks Blog. Information about how to make a reservation will be posted on the Parks Blog and the Disneyland website at 8 a.m. PT that day. Then at 10 a.m., registration will open.

❤️ this Tweet to be among the first to know when reservations for #StarWars #GalaxysEdge at Disneyland Park are available on May 2 for visits from May 31-June 23, 2019. pic.twitter.com/t8YoRYRw4K — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) April 22, 2019

One other thing to know if you plan to make a reservation on May 2. You will need to have Disney account to register and you must create one before registration opens.

Access to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge from May 31-June 23 will require theme park admission and a reservation. The reservations are limited but are available at no additional cost.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open in phases. During phase one (opening day), visitors will be able to eat themed food, shop and a variety of merchant stores and ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

The land's second attraction Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is set to debut later this year during the phase opening.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is also set to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida on August 29. Disney has said that reservations will not be required to enter the Disney World version of the land.