LAKE MARY, Fla. — Firefighters rushed to the scene of a Lake Mary apartment fire Monday morning.

According to Seminole County Fire Rescue, flames were reported at the Regency Park Apartments on Lake Emma Road just before 5 a.m.

Officials said flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters got there.

Firefighters evacuated the building and there are no reports of any injuries.

Authorites are investigating what started the fire.