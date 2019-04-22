Monday is Earth Day.

An annual event dedicated to demonstrate the need to support environmental protection, the day includes events worldwide to highlight environmentalism large and small coordinated by Earth Day Network.

1. Earth Day

The day started in 1970 as a way to promote environmental knowledge. The creation of the day came about after an oil spill that brought environmental issues into the mainstream. It is estimated that more than a billion people in almost 200 countries will participate in Earth Day events today.

2. Earth Day 2019 is highlighting "Protect Our Species"

The theme this year is protecting endangered animals.

"The unprecedented global destruction and rapid reduction of plant and wildlife populations are directly linked to causes driven by human activity: climate change, deforestation, habitat loss, trafficking and poaching, unsustainable agriculture, pollution and pesticides to name a few. The impacts are far-reaching," the Earth Day Network, which partners with tens of thousands of organizations in 192 countries to organize Earth Day events, said on its website.

"If we do not act now, extinction may be humanity’s most enduring legacy."

3. What are people doing as part of the day?

More than 3,000 communities, including Tampa and Orlando are having community cleanups.

4. What can I do?

Here are some suggestions from the Earth Day Network:

Urge your local elected officials or businesses to make a substantial tree planting commitment by starting a letter-writing campaign or online petition.

Lead a recycling drive to collect as much plastic, metal and glass as possible.

Pick up trash at a local park or beach.

5. Earth Day 2020 will mark 50 years

In the lead up to Earth Day's 50th anniversary in 2020, Earth Day Network launched a campaign to bring climate and environmental literacy to the world. Leaders and lawmakers worldwide are calling on national governments to cooperate in taking measures to enhance climate education, training and access to information.