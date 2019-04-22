The Glenville Walmart is now accepting SNAP benefits for online purchases.

It's the first Walmart in the area to accept government assistance for purchases made outside of the store.

The Glenville store is taking part in a two-year study through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with the intent to help expand online purchasing with SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly called food stamps. This would help people’s access to food, particularly people who might have difficulty going inside and walking around to get shopping done.

Normally, shoppers using SNAP have to go into the store to buy things.

Amazon and Shop-Rite are also taking part in this study.