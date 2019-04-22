ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Days after Army veterans Justin and Mishel Gaspard lost it all during last Friday's thunderstorms , witnesses saying they saw lightning strike their boat. Now, a Rockledge couple is offering to give the Gaspards one of their boats — Crusty Crab.

Brevard couple loses boat after it sank following a storm

Rockledge couple gave them their own boat: "Crusty Crab"

PREVIOUS STORY: Cocoa Police: Lightning Strike Sinks Houseboat, Leaves Couple Homeless

Within an hour Justin and Mishel’s boat, which was also their home, sank with their beloved pet cat Geronimo.

Ellie and Scott Kiesling offered to gift the young couple the boat explaining that it was the right thing to do, because Crusty Crab was not sailing as much as it used to.

They've had the 1970's sailboat in the Kiesling family for about 15 years, and it was time to pass it on to a new one.

“Crusty has served us well. It’s a fun boat, and it’s at a time it needs a new person to have it. It’s great to give it to somebody like veterans,” Kiesling said.

While on their way to check out the boat Monday morning, Mishel says she was nervous because she didn't know what condition Crusty Crab was going to be in and didn't know what to expect.

“I was nervous, not only about the boat we were going to go see, what kind of condition it was going to be in, but I was mostly nervous about being on the water again,” she explained.

But the silence quickly turned into smiles and laughs as soon as she saw their new home. Justin quickly getting onboard and doing a walkthrough telling his wife the boat is in livable condition. Once she got onboard, she said it felt like home.

“I loved the helm, which is the steering wheel, I think we are going to name it wonder-lust,”Mishel said.

Justin saying Crusty Crab needs some TLC, but it's a sturdy boat and most of the repairs can be done himself.

He can't believe how quickly people stepped in to help. He's been living in hotels since Friday night and is excited to get back on the water.

“We are very grateful. We didn't expect people to be that caring, especially people who do not know us,” he added.

The couple say they moved to the Sunshine State about a year ago and can't believe how many people are going above and beyond. They are especially thankful to everyone who’s helped them along the way.

The couple told Spectrum News 13 they are planning on moving into the boat within a day or two.