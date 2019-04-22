PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — A five-month project to restore the north Brevard coastline is wrapping up.

The $18 million federal beach replenishment project runs from Port Canaveral, down through Cape Canaveral, to half mile south of the Cocoa Beach Pier.

Right now, some 1.4 million cubic yards of sand put down has restored the area to 1950's levels.

“This is the fifth time adding sand south of the port, getting it back to pre-port conditions,” said Col. Andrew Kelly with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

U.S. Rep. Bill Posey of Rockledge was instrumental in securing the funding for the sand project.

It's expected to be done by early May, in advance of sea turtle nesting season.​