ORLANDO, Fla. — A 67-year-old boater suffered a cardiac emergency near the private Lake Conway Estates boat ramp and lost control of his vessel Saturday, sending himself and two family members into the water.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Lake Conway.

A grandfather, son, and grandson were on board a boat. Their names were not released.

People on personal watercrafts and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office worked together to bring everyone to shore.

The patient was rushed to a local hospital as a "trauma alert," according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Other injuries were not reported.

The ramp is owned by the community’s executive council. Lake Conway Estates is a neighborhood in the city of Belle Isle on the Conway Chain of Lakes. It has 453 homes.