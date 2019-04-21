ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A man in Volusia County, Florida is facing charges after deputies say he ignited a homemade pipe bomb in his back yard that rocketed into his neighbor's yard — and a video of the incident was posted on his Facebook account.

Man charged after homemade pipe bomb flies into neighbor's yard

Christopher Green, 25, of Orange City was charged Saturday with making a destructive device.

According to deputies, a woman working in her back yard at her home on Liskeard Avenue that afternoon heard a loud hissing noise and saw white smoke as an object flew into her yard. Upon examination, it appeared to be a metal pipe that had been capped at both ends.

No one was injured in the incident, though it forced the evacuation of several nearby homes.

A Volusia County bomb squad was called in, whose investigation led to a home on Montrose Avenue. There, they made contact with Green, who they said admitted he used stump remover mixed with sugar to make smoke bombs.

Deputies also said they found a video of the incident on Green's Facebook page. The video, they said, depicted Green making a pasty substance in a pot on a kitchen stove, then going outside and lighting a pipe with the substance in it. After a few seconds, the pipe rocketed away.

Green was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail , where he posted $10,000 bail and was released.