ORLANDO, Fla. — Percy Fonseka has been in Orlando since 1998, but Sri Lanka is always home for him.

Born and raised in Sri Lanka, he's heartbroken over the loss of the hundreds of lives lost in a series of explosions Easter Sunday in his home country. Leaders around the world condemned the bombings, which took the lives of more than 200 people, including Americans , the State Department confirmed.

"My heart is always in Sri Lanka," Fonseka said.

Fonseka still keeps in contact with family, including his parents. He first learned about the bombings from a friend who messaged from Sri Lanka.

"(It was) heartbreaking at the point when I heard so many deaths — 207 deaths confirmed," Fonseka said. "It’s is bad to hear about it."

In his Orlando home, he still holds onto memories from his home country, including a Sri Lankan flag.

"We all live together peacefully. We are all peaceful people. We like peace. We (are) always trying to be together," Fonseka said.

He grew up in Wattala , which is just north of Colombo, where several of the attacks happened.

Fonseka who served in the army in Sri Lanka for 12 years, is now hurting for his country.

"Still my heart and love goes with my country, people," he said. "Whoever was hurt and whatever we can do, whatever we can help, (I want) to step out and doing anything for them."