HAINES CITY, Fla. — Loved ones held a vigil Saturday for two women and a 6-year-old girl who were killed in a shooting.
- Vigil held Saturday in Haines City
- Three people shot, killed on April 12
- PREVIOUS: Man Accused of Killing 3, Including Child, to Face Judge
- PREVIOUS: Suspect in Haines City Triple Shooting Turns Himself In
Nicole Guillaume, Eli Junia (Jenny) Normil and Elizabelle Frenel were killed during the April 12 shooting in Haines City.
Ernst Cherizard, 38, eventually turned himself into authorities after a search that lasted nearly 40 hours.
Community members said they want to remember how the victims lived, not how they died. They gathered to honor the three generations of family.
"I just want justice for my daughter, she deserves it. I'm here to fight for her," said Henry Frenel, Bella's father.
There was some good news to report Saturday. The GoFundMe page the family set up to pay for funeral services met its goal.
The Haines City government provided burial plots.