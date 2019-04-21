HAINES CITY, Fla. — Loved ones held a vigil Saturday for two women and a 6-year-old girl who were killed in a shooting.

Nicole Guillaume, Eli Junia (Jenny) Normil and Elizabelle Frenel were killed during the April 12 shooting in Haines City.

Ernst Cherizard, 38, eventually turned himself into authorities after a search that lasted nearly 40 hours.

Family & friends gather to remember a grandmother, mother and granddaughter killed last week in Haines City @BN9 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/JjUxw0z0rx — Trevor Pettiford (@TrevorPettiford) April 20, 2019

Community members said they want to remember how the victims lived, not how they died. They gathered to honor the three generations of family.

"I just want justice for my daughter, she deserves it. I'm here to fight for her," said Henry Frenel, Bella's father.

There was some good news to report Saturday. The GoFundMe page the family set up to pay for funeral services met its goal.

The Haines City government provided burial plots.