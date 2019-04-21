ORLANDO, Fla. — The cooler and pleasant weather will stick around for Easter Sunday

Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 70 for most neighborhoods across central Florida.

It will be a cool night Sunday night with lows dipping into the low to mid-50s. Areas in Marion County will likely feel temperatures back into the 40s for Monday morning.

After a cool start, temperatures will start to warm back up into the lower 80s for Monday afternoon. The weather will stay nice and quiet through mid-week with temperatures moderating back into the middle 80s and overnight lows falling into the low to mid-60s.

A ridge of high pressure will be in control of Central Florida's weather this week, keeping us rain free until Thursday.

By Thursday, an area of low pressure will start to move in from the west.

This will increase the clouds and rain chances for Thursday afternoon and evening. There will be a 20 percent coverage of rain on Thursday with the highest coverage coming in on Friday.

There will likely be widespread rain and a few embedded thunderstorms on Friday afternoon. The rain may linger into next Saturday and Sunday.

This system may stall out over the region and keep the chance for showers lasting into the upcoming weekend. Afternoon highs will drop into the lower 80s on Friday with the rain chances and stay in the low to mid-80s for next Saturday and Sunday.

Beach and surf forecast

Boating conditions will improve Sunday with the winds coming down to 10 knots. They will be out of the northwest with seas of 2 to 3 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

Surf conditions will be poor to fair with a small east-southeast swell. Wave heights will be 1 to 3 feet with a low rip current risk. Ocean temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s.

