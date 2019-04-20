LAKELAND, Fla. — With the confederate statue moved out of the core of Lakeland's downtown, now residents are debating if something else should replace it in Munn Park.

Many park visitors said the area looks bare.

"It's kind of plain, you know there's nothing there. You know, it's just a slab of concrete right now," said Josh Pierce, a father of five who often visits the park with his children.

The Lakeland Downtown Development Authority is pushing for a carousel to be put in the middle of the park.

"We're looking for a custom made carousel that represents our community, so the figures would represent our community," said the authority's Executive Director Julie Townsend.

With the Explorations V Children's Museum planning to move away from Munn Park, Townsend believes the carousel would fill a void.

"We're going to have a significant dip in the number of families that come downtown, so we’re trying to create something in Munn Park that can be active and provide energy all day long," Townsend said.

Pierce said he liked the idea.

"It's a good idea for the kids and families to come and just have a community area where they can all have fun," he said.

James Stilwell, who works downtown, said he doesn't think a carousel is the answer.

"I'd like to see a mulberry tree, a really big oak tree, something like that put there. A carousel idea, I've heard of, it just doesn't fit the scene down here. This is a historical district," he said.

Ultimately, city commissioners will decide what will be put in Munn Park, if anything.

"The city commission made it very clear at this point in time that they just want to let the land to rest and nothing happen for at least a year," said Lakeland city spokesman Kevin Cook.

Townsend said that gives them plenty of time to assemble their proposal, and research how the carousel would be operated and maintained. They'd also have to figure out who would foot the bill.

She estimates the cost of the carousel to be at least $300,000.

The Lakeland Downtown Development Authority is hosting a public meeting in Munn Park on April 29, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It will present all of the ideas put forward thus far and hear from others on what they'd like to see in Munn Park.