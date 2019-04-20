ORLANDO, Fla. — Severe weather Friday has left many travelers at Orlando International Airport delayed, scrambling to get back to where they were headed this holiday weekend.

Flights were grounded during Friday's storms that moved through causing some people to be left stranded.

Dozens of flights were canceled but things are beginning to look better Saturday morning with only just a handful of canceled flights.

However, across much of the country, a chain reaction from those canceled flights are spilling over into this weekend.

Easter weekend is typically already a busy travel weekend and Friday's ground stop during the storms that moved through made a huge impact on flights.

More than 100 flights coming and going through OIA were canceled. That left many families scrambling to figure out how to get home.

"Dealing with the airline, dealing with the travel agent, thank God we have trip insurance. All we want to do is get home," said traveler Jodi Marasovich.



And a family was told they would not be able to get home to Chicago until Sunday.