NATIONWIDE — It has changed the way we secure our schools and classrooms. And it has forever altered the way parents feel when they say goodbye to their children each morning as they head out the door for school.

It is the tragic thought that is in the back of our minds: A school shooting.

Columbine High School shooting was on April 20, 1999

12 students, one teacher were killed

The shooting at Columbine High School 20 years ago was one of the deadliest of its kind deadliest of its kind.

The Columbine shooting, as it has become known, saw perpetrators Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold entered the Colorado school, planted and use bombs — only some detonated while the majority of the bombs failed to go off — and shot and killed 12 students and one teacher before the two committed suicide.

However, two decades later, the images of those kids running is something that has become familiar as the country has seen mass shootings at schools since then.

A few things have changed now. On that day in 1999, police officers did not immediately go into the school during the shooting. Now, however, law enforcement officers rush inside during possible mass casualty situations.

All this week, many in the nation have heard from survivors of that day. Many have shared how they cope all these years later.

"Every morning I wake up, I recite the names of the 13, you know, the 12 students and Mr. Sanders, who was a dear friend of mine. And you know, I made a commitment long time ago that there's nothing I can do to bring them back, but I'm going to make sure they do not die in vain and I'll never forget them," said Frank DeAngelis, the former Columbine High School principal.

On Saturday night, people will gather to honor those 13 lives lost.

This will be different from Friday night's vigil, as the one on Saturday night will be a private ceremony where loved ones can remember and reflect on one of the worst day of their lives.