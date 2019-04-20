ORLANDO, Fla. — A breezy and much cooler day is ahead with clearing skies on Saturday

Temperatures will only recover to the middle to upper 70s.

Easter Sunday is looking gorgeous with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s. If you are heading out for sunrise services though, it will be chilly and you will need a jacket heading out the door.

Temperatures Sunday morning will start out in the low to mid-50s with places farther north and west of Interstate 4 dipping into the upper 40s.

Skies will stay dry and quiet on Monday. Afternoon highs will moderate back into the low to mid-80s for the start of the new week after having morning temperatures in the lower 50s.

An area of high pressure will be in control of our weather for the start of next week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly warm back up next week.

Morning temperatures will still be borderline chilly on Monday with most neighborhoods feeling temperatures in the low to mid-50s for the start of the new work and school week.

Afternoon highs on Monday will return to the low to mid-80s for Monday afternoon.

Beach and surf forecast

Boating conditions will remain poor Saturday behind our departing cold front. Seas will be 3 to 5 feet with rough waters likely on the intracoastal.

The winds will be strong and out of the west at 15 to 20 knots. A small craft caution continues for Saturday.

Surf conditions are poor to far Saturday with wave heights of 2 to 3 feet. There will be a fading southeast/east-southeast swell. Ocean water temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s.

