ORLANDO, Fla. — Since the year 2000, the virus Measles was considered eradicated. But that is no longer the case.

Measles virus spreading rapidly across the U.S.

Doctor says rapid rise is due to how quickly the virus can spread

Health Dept. says it's crucial for those unvaccinated to get the vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been 555 confirmed cases of Measles in 20 states, including one case in South Florida.

“It has to do with lack of immunization,” said Dr. Antonio Crespo with Orlando Health.

Crespo is an infectious diseases physician with Orlando Health. He says one of the reasons we’re seeing a rapid rise in the number of Measles cases is because of how quickly the virus can spread.

“Sneezing, coughing, highly contagious when somebody that is exposed, if you’re not immunized, 90 percent change you will get it,” he explained.

Millions of people come through Orlando every month, making it that much harder to keep measles at bay.

“You have international visitors come to this area in Central Florida so there’s the potential of bringing because vaccine rates in other countries in this case Measles isn’t up to the level we have in this country,” said Kent Donahue, Florida Department of Health .

Donahue with Florida Department of Health says that’s why it’s crucial for anyone whose never been vaccinated to get their shots up to date.

“It’s not a bacteria, it’s a virus, and that’s why you can’t treat it with antibiotics, that’s why it’s imperative you get your vaccine to prevent potential of getting the virus itself,” he said.

Dr. Crespo says the best you can do if you’re infected is treat the symptoms until it goes away.

“Initial symptoms are those of common cold, fever, runny nose, red eyes, but what is typical, a rash that develops in a few days into the disease,” he said.