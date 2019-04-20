COCOA, Fla. — A couple has lost their houseboat after it sank when lightning struck it, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Couple lost most of their belongings, a pet cat

Salvation Army is helping them with a place to stay, supplies

On Friday afternoon, the Cocoa Police Department's Marine unit came near Lee Wenner Park where they found a man, who just returned home with his wife, in the water trying to save their belongings.

Witnesses tell authorities that a lightning bolt from Friday's storms struck the boat, causing it to sink.

In addition to losing their belongings, authorities also say the couple lost one of their two cats.



While the man and wife were not injured, the Salvation Army is helping them find shelter and supplies.