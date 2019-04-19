FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they've been questioning a person of interest, who was arrested on a separate drug charge Thursday, in the murder of a Matanzas High School student.

A 17-year-old boy – who Spectrum News is not identifying because he is a minor – is already facing murder charges in the death of Curtis Israel Gray, 18, in Palm Coast.

Deputies identified 18-year-old Teresa Salgado, also known as “Alex,” as a person of interest in the investigation and had been looking to speak to her after Gray was killed. She is not considered a suspect, they said Tuesday in a news release.

Salgado was arrested Thursday afternoon with the assistance of the Flagler Beach Police Department, according to deputies, and was charged with possession of LSD.

Investigators say Salgado was uncooperative when they made contact with her.

She's being held at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on $5,000 bond.

Earlier this week police arrested and charged a 17-year-old with the killing of Curtis Gray.

The investigation is ongoing.