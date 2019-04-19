ORLANDO, Fla. — A line of thunderstorms will cross Central Florida today, moving from northwest to southeast.

Ahead of the main line, isolated storms may also become strong to severe. Any sun early will fade behind clouds as storms arrive. Highs will run in the 80s overall, with the warmest temperatures southeast of I-4.

A few of the isolated storms may become severe, with damaging winds and hail.

The main line will present the threat of winds that may exceed 40 to 50 mph. The front will sweep through by Friday night and rain will push offshore, enabling sunshine and low humidity to build in for the rest of Easter Weekend.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will run in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.

A pleasant stretch of weather will last throughout much of next week with slowly warming temperatures back into the 80s, paired with plenty of sun.

Poor to hazardous boating weather will take shape today with south winds picking up to 20 to 25 knots and seas of 5 to 7 feet offshore.

Beach-goers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard, since the rip current risk remains moderate.

The main hazard will be thunderstorms pushing toward the coast from the interior.

Beach and surf forecast

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for tomorrow, with seas 5-7 feet and strong southerly winds. Surfers will find poor conditions Friday, with a southeasterly windswell. The rip current threat is moderate for Friday.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.