MELBOURNE, Fla. -- It's one of the largest catches ever for a Melbourne based wildlife trapper.

Wild hog captured in Melbourne

More than 400 pound animal found in wooded area

Additonal traps have been set up in the area

The more than 400-pound wild hog was caught Friday morning in woods near the Brevard Solid Waste Facility on Sarno Road.

Wildlife trapper James Dean and his team rounded up the large animal and managed to get it in a cage. Dean said four smaller hogs were in the roadway and caused a traffic crash just two weeks ago.

"We just want people to be careful driving through here until we get it under control," he said.

Dean said he's not sure just how many more hogs are in that area, but they will continue to set traps.