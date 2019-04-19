ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting outside an Orlando nightclub earlier this year has been arrested in Tennessee, according to U.S. Marshals.

Notier Misael Gomez was taken into custody Thursday evening in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

According to investigators, Gomez and two other men fired multiple shots outside Club Lit in downtown Orlando on January 26. Keveon Smith was killed in the shooting. Two other people were found with gunshot wounds outside the club, but their injuries were non-life threatening," police said at the time.

Gomez was book into the Rutherford County jail as he awaits extradition to Orange County, authorities said. He faces first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.