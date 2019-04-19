CASSELBERRY, Fla. -- People living in the Deer Run community of Casselberry say they feel ambushed after learning the Country Club at Deer Run could close by year's end.

Driving through Deer Run you would think it’s election time. Sign after sign after sign.



But the message is clear: "Save our homes, Say No to Development."



Deborah Bauer started the Save Deer Run campaign and is hoping someone steps in to purchase the course, or she will do her best to prevent more homes being built.

"A lot of people see this golf course as the heart and soul of this sub division," said Bauer, principal director of the Save Deer Run Action Group. "This community, and I hope that many people hope that another buyer can be found that would run it as a golf course."

"This course is struggling to pay its bills and we are speaking to the county about our options," current owner Bob Dello Russo told Spectrum News 13 on the phone. "We do not have a set day to close the course, but it will not make it through the end of the year unless something happens."



One potential buyer for the course is Richard Brace, who lives a couple hundred yards from the 10th tee box. Not only does he want to buy it, but he thinks he can make a profit owning and operating the course.



"I do know that the numbers do work, if you do it right," Brace said, "Otherwise there wouldn’t be hundreds and hundreds of golf courses in Florida."



According to RM Strategies, who is the owner's representative during this time, it has not filed a land use application with the county yet, but told News 13 it will be for single family homes only.



"In order for them to make any changes to their golf course they have to submit those changes and plans to the county for approval and for comments," Seminole County Commissioner of District One Bob Dallari said. "They have not made any applications at this time."



Until then, residents like Bauer can only wait until an application is filed and plans are officially put in to place for the future of The Country Club at Deer Run.

In an e-mail exchange with Spectrum News 13's Asher Wildman, when asked how much he would sell the golf course for, Russo replied "six million."