Empire Resorts will shut down the casino at Monticello Casino and Raceway next week and consolidate operations with Resorts World Catskills.

The company said yesterday casino gaming at the raceway will end by Tuesday.

Empire Resorts CEO Ryan Eller said they're looking at options to preserve Monticello harness racing.

“Relocating our Monticello Casino and Raceway video gaming machines (“VGMs”) to Orange County could help us achieve this goal, while simultaneously creating new jobs and increase revenue to New York State education,” Eller said in a statement. “We are looking forward to continuing productive dialogue with New York State, Orange County and Sullivan County elected officials and stakeholders.”

For now, the company said harness racing and simulcasting will still be in place at the raceway.