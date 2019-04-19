BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office said Thursday that its planning to seek the death penalty for the man accused of murdering Tashaun Jackson, a Cocoa mother of four.

Joshua Lemar Taylor, 30, is accused of killing the missing 31-year-old woman on February 10. He’s been indicted and is facing charges of first degree premediated murder charges, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jackson was reported missing by family February 9 after failing to return from a trip to a 7-Eleven near her Brevard County home.

Her body was found in a pond in a remote, rural area of Osceola County on February 15. An Osceola County Sheriff's Office helicopter found Jackson's body after receiving a tip to search the desolate cattle ranch area.

Investigators say they believe Jackson was abducted by Taylor and killed by him after leaving the 7-Eleven in Cocoa. He was arrested on February 26 .

According to Jackson’s family, Taylor was known to carry a concealed weapon. She was reportedly "afraid of retaliation leading to her getting hurt."

The mother of four was reportedly "looking over her shoulder" after giving a deposition against Taylor, her family says.

Jackson's family says that, shortly after getting news of her death, her father was struck by a car and killed .

Taylor remains at the Brevard County Jail without bond.

His trial is set to take place July 23.