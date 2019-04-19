LOS ANGELES -- Using a magnifying glass lets you see every detail of a cannabis flower, including the trichomes which indicate the potency.

That’s exactly what Mandy is looking for.

“I love as many white crystals as possible, so I like to go with the flower that has most of those,, so that’s why I was using the magnifying glass,” she said.

She’s been a cannabis shopper since she was in college and she’s very selective about her product. Mandy has seen friends get sick from cannabis that’s contaminated with pesticides or toxic chemicals. Which is why she always checks labels.

“You've got to look for the label and you get what you pay for, and that’s in life, and that’s not any different in cannabis shopping,” said Mandy.

Tim Dodd is the founder of Sweet Flower, a cannabis retail boutique on Melrose Avenue. They sell their own brand of flower, collaborating with farmers to make sure every package has the testing label, so the consumer knows exactly where it came from, which is required by law.

“The important thing here is this is tested, so it’s pesticide free, free of heavy medals, and mold,” said Dodd.

He says he doesn’t mind the restrictions placed on cannabis retailers as it’s all part of giving customers a quality product. In fact, even in his stores, his employees receive ongoing education about their products. They even receive compliance training so they can better adhere to state guidelines.

With all the guidelines California already has in place, some are asking if rating system could be applied to cannabis retailers, similar to what restaurants receive.

“I think perhaps maybe one day," said Dodd. "But I think for now, what’s most important is that in Los Angeles, we have a clear way for customers to distinguish between legal dispensaries and illegal dispensaries.”

Dodd says that what's most important is to ensure that you’re putting a quality product in your body.

If you want to find a licensed cannabis retailer near you, there are resources available at the City of Los Angeles website.