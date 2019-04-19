Drivers who take the 198 frequently have seen the Buffalo Police Auto Impound Lot, just before the Grant Street exit.

Soon, the scenery will be changing, with a college campus replacing rows and rows of cars.

City officials said Buffalo State College will be the designated developer of the Dart Street lot.

Now the college has to come up with a project plan for the seven-acre site.

Campus leaders said they need to listen to the community and students’ needs and will create a blueprint with that input in mind.

Buff State will pay $1,000 per month to contribute to the purchase price of the site.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said he looks forward to what could become of the area.

“We have worked from this site as our auto impound starting at a time when this was a very, very industrial area of the city of Buffalo,” he said. “We have talked about this for some time and I know the college will come up with a spectacular use for this land, so we are very pleased.”

The city will look for a new impound lot with a enough room for towed cars, a parking meter repair shop and more than 2,000 square feet of office space.

The deadline for impound location proposals is May 23.