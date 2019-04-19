After a career as a civil engineer, Stefan Sabella trusted his skills to take the measure of something that mattered.

"You take time. You make sure," Sabella said, amidst the shelves and racks of inventory at the place where he helps people size up something else that will make their life better.

Sabella converted his skills of measurement and knowing what works to the men's attire industry. He considers himself a personal stylist for men, young and old, looking to look good, who arrive at Incognito Men's Wear and Tuxedos in Penfield. As prom season arrives for the teenagers in eastern Monroe County, Sabella's eady for the next set of high schoolers who need help finding the style of the time and the fit that works.

"What's in today? Slim fit, colors, alteration," Sabella said. "Its very fitted. The jacket's a little short. The lapel is very thin, and very slim pants."

Sabella and Incognito have tux orders coming in for the first wave of proms next week, but many are following the suit of wedding parties and other formal dress events and choosing suits over the penguin suit.

"Because you'll be able to use it for other occasions too," Sabella said. "Not just for wedding or for other appointments."

"Kids are going for the 'wow' factor," said Incognito customer service agent Nancy Palladino. "Something different from what their dad did for prom or their uncle."

Palladino said while the classic black tux isn't the first choice, suspenders are in for this prom season. So is the bow tie — red, coral, navy blue, and hunter green are tones of the moment. Young men are encouraged to get in for their fitting as well ahead of their proms as possible.

"The whole process when they come in takes about a half hour, from getting measured to picking out the various styles," Palladino said.

