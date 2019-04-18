PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. — State Road 407 is back open Thursday morning after a fast-moving wildfire forced the Florida Highway Patrol to shut down the road in Brevard County.

Car fire may have sparked blaze, says Florida Highway Patrol

Fire grew 300 acres near Port St. John

The road was closed between Interstate 95 and State Road 528 because smoke from the fire that caused visibility issues.

Here’s the 407 closure from the 528. I’ll have more on @MyNews13 this am. pic.twitter.com/VPV4KIz1Vo — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) April 18, 2019

The fire started Wednesday and quickly grew to 300 acres near Port St. John. The flames got within feet of the Hidden Acres Rescue for Thoroughbreds .

"I heard a crackling sound, it sounded like rain, so I was like, 'hmm, I didn't think it was going to rain,'" said Suzanna Norris, founder and executive director of the horse rescue, which is home to 35 horses.

Norris soon realized what she heard was not rain.

"We weren't sure if we were going to need to evacuate the horses," Norris said.

Helicopters were used to drop water on the fire, getting it 90 percent contained by nightfall.

Florida Highway Patrol says a car fire from hours earlier on Wednesday may have sparked the blaze as dry brush and winds helped spread the fire.

"This happens every couple years, so it gets very stressful," said neighbor Michael Cardone.

Firefighters were able to protect homes and property.

"As close as the flames got, as big as the flames got, they never got on to our property, definitely good job by the fireman," said Norris.

The Florida Forestry Service was monitoring the fire on Thursday for any flare-ups.