UMATILLA, Fla. — A man has been arrested in the investigation into a string of arson fires earlier this year in and around Umatilla.

Several structures, dumpster, 4 vehicles burned in less than 2 weeks

Task force formed in early March to investigate suspicious fires

Investigators arrested James Anthony Bennett on arson charges

James Anthony Bennett, 48, of West Altoona Road in Altoona, was arrested on a warrant Thursday afternoon, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation began in mid-February, after five separate fires broke out over a weekend. Among the structures that burned were a barn, a home's garage, and at least two vehicles.

. @LCSOAlerts bringing Bennett in now to jail, investigators have linked him to 4 out of 9 suspicious fires in Umatilla so far. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/1f1tv04TNs — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) April 18, 2019

Just a few days later, a Lake County Sheriff's deputy's personal vehicles were torched .

Investigators determined the fires were intentionally set.

In late February, investigators got a break: Surveillance video from inside a Sunoco gas station captured a person walking in and setting a fire at the counter.

A task force of Sheriff's detectives, state fire marshals, fire rescue investigators, and police officers formed in March determined that there were at least eight fires they considered suspicious.

Information obtained earlier this week allowed investigators to get a warrant for Bennett's arrest, they said..

Bennett faces charges of four counts of arson and two counts of armed burglary. His total bond is $300,000.