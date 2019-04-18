ORLANDO, Fla. -- Thursday is National Lineman Appreciation Day. Lineman are the ones who make sure the lights come back on after a hurricane. Here are five things to know about two linemen who do more than just fix power lines.

1. Matthew and Mitchell Coakley, two linemen, not only got hired together but are also twin brothers.

2. They spend 40 to 80 hours a week together as OUC lineman.

3. The Coakley brothers competed in the National Lineman Competition 2019 – Matthew placed 12th and Mitchell placed 6th.

4. The brothers feel lineman competitions make them sharper and better on the job.

5. OUC line technicians describe the bonds they have with each other as a brotherhood – they spend 40-80 hours a week with their crew, working in hazardous situations and all manners of inclement weather.