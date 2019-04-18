NEW YORK - Security at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan has been stepped up after police say a man carried four gallons of gasoline inside along with lighter fluid and lighters.

Sources say 37-year-old Mark Lamparello was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Around 7:55pm, a man walked into St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan with gas cans and lighter fluid, and was subsequently apprehended by @NYPDCT without incident. We thank our partners for their help, and remember - if you see something, say something. pic.twitter.com/qEbmklnqzQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 18, 2019

Police say the New Jersey man parked a minivan near the Cathedral on Fifth Avenue, walked around the area and returned to the car. He then retrieved two cans of gasoline, lighter fluid and some lighters and brought them inside the cathedral.

@NYPDCT officers patrolling #StPatricksCathedral after a man was arrested for carrying gasoline, lighter fluid and lighters into cathedral. @NY1 pic.twitter.com/LMQGiVIQi2 — Rocco Vertuccio (@RoccoNY1) April 18, 2019

Police say he spilled gas on the floor when security notified the NYPD.

Lamparello's story was inconsistent when questioned, prompting police to arrest him.

"I've come to trust what we've got at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Not that we can ever take it for granted, not that we could ever not update it, but last night proves that it works," said Cardinal Timothy Dolan. "Our people were suspicious, walked the man out, immediately called the police department, they apprehended him and now he's secure. So the system works."

This all comes just ahead of the Easter weekend, and follows Monday's massive fire at Notre Dame in Paris.

The Midtown cathedral, which was built in 1878, has installed a sprinkler-like system during recent renovations and its wooden roof is coated with fire retardant.