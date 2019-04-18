The owner of Shoppingtown Mall won't have to pay back taxes at least until their trial is finished.

A state Supreme Court judge issued a temporary order this month saying the mall owners would have to pay back the taxes owed by April 22. But, that decision was appealed and a stay was issued putting the matter on hold.

The trial begins Monday, involving a complaint by an investor that unpaid taxes have created a barrage of bad press that affected the value of business tied to the mall.

Shoppingtown's owners owe nearly $10 million in taxes dating back to 2015 but they have challenged the mall's assessment.