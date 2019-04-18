ORLANDO, Fla. — Many parents gathered in Orlando on Thursday to rally against changes they fear could make it harder to get help for their children with development disabilities.

Parents say Advance Behavior Analysis has helped reach their children

Florida officials did say they plan to back off proposal to cut rates

Parents at Barnett Park in Orlando were protesting the proposed changes.

Dozens of parents from across Central Florida have rallied for several hours as some of those parents and providers meet with the state agency they fear could make it harder to get services for the children.

RALLYING FOR THEIR CHILDREN - parents are voicing concerns about fears they’re children will lose Florida Medicaid benefits they say are crucial to their kids who face developmental disabilities. ⁦@MyNews13⁩ pic.twitter.com/c5X32lleib — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) April 18, 2019

This is all over Advanced Behavior Analysis (ABA). It is a service Florida Medicaid provides to children with developmental disabilities.

One parent says the service allows her family to go out to eat in public with her son who has autism – something they could not do before.

Parents are gathered outside a meeting btwn the service providers and ACHA - the state agency that regulates Advanced Behavior Analysis services parents fear will become harder to get because of proposed changes. I’ll have a live report on this coming up on @MyNews13 at Noon. pic.twitter.com/enqLPhyU1j — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) April 18, 2019

Another parent says her daughter was kicked out of five daycares that stated they could not help her before ABA services helped her daughter make progress.

"Nobody understood her, nobody knew how to reach her or get through to her. ABA does that. ABA finds a way to teach these kids the way they need to be taught," said Christina Fresse.

Parents fear state Medicaid administrators would reduce how much the services cost, would push providers out of business and make it harder for them to find help for their children.

During the meeting, state officials did say they plan to back off on the proposal to cut rates. However, it is still unclear how the rest of the proposed changes will affect access to services.