ORLANDO, Fla. — We have had a beautiful past few days, but the heat and humidity are back for the next couple.

Under a mix of sun and a few clouds for Thursday afternoon, highs reach the mid to upper 80s. We may squeeze out an isolated shower late, but most of us remain rain free.

A south wind is drawing moisture into our atmosphere Thursday, and will warm us well above average. We start with plenty of sun mixed with a few clouds, much like Wednesday, then throw in isolated showers later the evening.

Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s, with a few neighborhoods reaching 90.

A potent cold front sweeping across the state Friday evening is expected to bring a fast-moving line of strong to possibly severe storms.

Upstream, a potent storm system is forecast to push a cold front in our direction on Friday. Strong to severe storms light up the sky over parts of the Deep South. Friday starts dry with a partly sunny sky.

A gusty wind continues the moisture transport and pushes highs into the low to mid-80s. Isolated storms may develop by early afternoon.

A fast-moving squall line sliding across the Gulf makes it into western Marion County sometime between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., into the Interstate 4 corridor around 4 p.m.to 6 p.m., and into Brevard County by 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Storms could contain damaging wind, hail, locally heavy downpours, and maybe an isolated tornado.

Behind the front, Easter weekend looks quite pleasant with highs back below average. Drier, cooler air filters in behind the front for Easter weekend.

Beach and surf forecast

A small east-southeast swell, local wind chop mix, and wave heights of one to two, occasionally three feet will provide poor surfing conditions Thursday.

If you are venturing into the water, a moderate rip current threat exists. Swim near an open lifeguard stand.

Sea surface temperatures vary from the upper 60s along the Flagler and Volusia County coasts, to the mid-70s along the Brevard County coast.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.