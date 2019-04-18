MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora Police Chief John O’ Grady has been placed on paid administrative leave following “unacceptable” comments he allegedly made, says a city spokesperson.

According to the city of Mount Dora, O’Grady reportedly made the offensive remarks during the Mount Dora Heroes Foundation Golf Tournament on April 12.

During the charity event, he allegedly made a racially insensitive comment when he was about to give an award to the owners of Los Palmos Cuban Restaurant, who were not in attendance due to a medical emergency.

A local businessman who attended the event told Spectrum News off camera the comment seemingly about Hispanics was directed at Officer Ivy Severance, who is reportedly of Puerto Rican descent.

The city also said O’Grady’s alleged remarks are not “reflective of the city’s values” and that the comments were “insensitive and inappropriate.”

Mount Dora officials have prepared an apology to attendees and sponsors at the golf tournament.

An investigation is pending.