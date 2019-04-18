ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Before the Mueller Report's release, the Justice Department said there would be limited redactions.

We went through the 448-page report to figure out just how much of it you will and won't be able to read.

Our methodology to arrive at estimation involved counting any redaction — either specific words, phrases, or entire sentences — that appeared on a specific line of the report.

At times, entire pages were redacted.

Volume One of the report dealt with the Russian interference campaign and any possible Trump Campaign ties.

We estimated there were about 1,707 line redactions in Volume One, meaning about 21 percent of that portion of the report is not public.

Meanwhile, Volume Two dealt with possible obstruction of justice. It was the least redacted part of the report, with less than 3 percent blocked from public view.

The Appendix was 7 percent redacted.

Altogether, our estimation of redactions of the Mueller report came to less than 10 percent.

ProPublica, a non-profit investigative journalism organization, tweeted "**approximately 6%** of the total #MuellerReport pages (inside the margins) are within redacted blocks."

ICYMI, our team ran an analysis calculating the blacked-out parts of the pages of the Mueller Report (inside the margins).



They found that approximately 6% of the total pages are within redacted blocks.



They found that approximately 6% of the total pages are within redacted blocks.

Our estimation is within the margin of error and you should be able to read the majority of the report.