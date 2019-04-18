BABSON PARK, Fla. — Here’s what you need to know about Tiger Creek Preserve before visiting one of Florida's "ancient islands":

Tiger Creek Preserve in Babson Park sits on the edge of Lake Wales Ridge and is one of Florida's oldest and largest “ancient islands.” Once separated from the mainland when much of Florida was underwater, it is now home to one of the highest concentrations of threatened and endangered plants and animals in the country. On the preserve you'll find walking trails that lead up to beautiful views of the hardwood swamps, hammocks, scrubby flatwoods, pine flatwoods, and the sandhill and longleaf pine habitats. The preserve is open to the public seven days a week during daylight hours. They don't allow pets on the preserve to maintain a healthy environment for the plants and wildlife. For more information, check out their website .

