The proposal for a downtown grocery store is not a done deal just yet.

The biggest speed bump now? Parking.

Executives from Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation, the project’s developer, met with the Buffalo Zoning Board Wednesday to address the potential loss of parking if the proposed Braymiller Market is built at 201 Ellicott Street, where a 300-spot lot currently stands.

The mixed-use development would also include more than 200 affordable housing units.

The current plans for the project include only about 30 parking spots for the market, but none for tenants.

Other developers say that's a cause for concern.

"Every municipal ramp is full and has a waiting list. Don't tell me we don't have a problem downtown,” said Carl Palidino, chairman of the Ellicott Development Company. “Convenient and affordable parking is important. 'People will take the train,' the train only goes in one direction! You have a whole other 200 degrees that people come from."

"This is what you see in cities much larger and much smaller than Buffalo. It's where the future is going,” said Matt Davison, a spokesperson for Ciminelli. “The future is electric cars and ride sharing, public commuting and public transportation. Buffalo has an opportunity for a project that's going to bring a fresh food market downtown that we sorely need and affordable housing that we sorely need."

Ciminelli developers said they do have plans to address the parking issue the project may create, like creating ride-hailing stations, and working to ensure easy access for buses and trains.

The zoning board will re-open discussion on the development at next month’s hearing.