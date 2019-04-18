TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate Rules Committee approved a proposal to penalize so-called 'sanctuary cities' Wednesday, clearing the measure for a final vote by the full 40-member chamber.

Our Capitol Reporter Troy Kinsey answers five questions about the proposed legislation and what's likely to happen with it next.

How close was the vote?

The Rules Committee passed the bill, SB 168, by a single vote. Sen. Anitere Flores (R-Miami) crossed party lines to join Democrats in opposition.

Why are the bill's supporters optimistic it will pass the legislature?

Proposals to penalize sanctuary cities have been filed in years past, only to die in the Senate.

This year, however, could be different. Tough-on-immigration Republicans are being buoyed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who campaigned in part on his support for the proposals.

If the bill that passed the Rules Committee Wednesday were to reach his desk, there's a high likelihood he'd sign it.

What would the bill do?

The legislation would fine cities and counties that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities in arresting and detaining known undocumented immigrants subject to warrants up to $5,000 per day.

What do critics say?

Democrats and immigrant rights activists are dismissing the legislation as a racially motivated way for hard-line Republicans to play to their base at the expense of hardworking immigrants.

They warn the crackdown could tear families apart and cost Florida taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in unnecessary law enforcement costs each year.

What would opponents have to do to defeat the bill in the Senate?

Senate Democrats have taken a caucus position against the bill, meaning all 17 members plan to vote against it when it reaches the floor.

They'd have to win the support of at least three Republicans to defeat it, a feat that, even with Flores's no vote, could be extremely challenging in the sharply-divided chamber.

To learn more about today's vote by the Rules Committee and also hear some of the testimony of both supporters and opponents of the legislation, watch the video above.