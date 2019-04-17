STATEWIDE — Teachers in Florida cannot strike or walk out, so they have come up with a different way to get their message of funding across to lawmakers with a statewide "walk-in."

Teachers, students, school officials devise "walk-in"

Officials say walk-in is to highlight need for student funding

Florida Education Association is organizing event

Teachers at schools from Pensacola to Key West are holding the "walk-ins" Wednesday, wearing red to push for more funding for Florida's public schools.

The Sunshine State ranks among the bottom 10 states nationally in public school funding, according to a Pinellas County teachers association.

The "walk-in" comes as lawmakers are beginning to put together the education budget for next school year.

Teachers, staff, students, and parents are wearing red to show their support for additional school funding.

@FloridaEA organized a statewide Walk In today- teachers asking lawmakers for more funding for public education. This is the Walk In at Pinellas Park High School. pic.twitter.com/MBW1RUFQZu — Fallon Silcox (@FallonSilcox) April 17, 2019

"Today, we're having statewide walk-ins, trying to get the legislature to increase funding for public education," Brevard County Federation of Teachers President Anthony Colucci said. "Here in (Brevard), we have about 50 walk-ins and about 400 statewide."

The Florida Education Association organized Wednesday's walk-in to let lawmakers know that public education has been neglected for too long.

Mike Gandolfo, the president of the Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association , said Florida falls behind almost every state when it comes to funding public education, ranking 46th in the nation for teacher salaries.

"Public education is very important to every single citizen," Gandolfo said. "It doesn’t matter if you have kids, if you don’t have kids, if you send your kids to private school. It doesn’t matter, because when you’re elderly and you pick up that phone and say you’ve fallen and can’t get up, you expect that somebody with an education is going to show up and knows how to do that job and is going to be there to help you.

"That’s what we pay for. That’s where our tax money is supposed to go," Gandolfo said.

The state's teacher union is asking lawmakers for a 10 percent increase in per-student funding, which comes to $743 per student.

According to the FEA, striking can lead to termination, losing retirement benefits, or probation, and the union can be financially penalized.