ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — Food company Unilever is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk and Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey pints.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), two of the ice cream's flavors may inadvertently contain tree nuts including almonds, Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts that are not declared in the ingredient list or allergy information list.

Both affected products include a “Contains Walnuts” and a “May contain other tree nuts” label on the back of the pack.

Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these undeclared tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products.

The recalled Ben and Jerry's Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk product is sold in a 2.4-gallon tub with a UPC of 076840104246 and a best by date of September 15, 2020. The recalled Ben and Jerry's Chunky Monkey pints have a UPC that reads 076840100354, with best by dates of August 28, 2020; August 29, 2020 and August 30, 2020.

Customers who have purchased containers of the recalled ice cream with the UPC and best by dates listed above should not eat it, keep the outer container, and call (833) 236-1237.