MELBOURNE, Fla. – Authorities are looking for the person accused of throwing a puppy from a car in Melbourne.

Puppy dumped near Melbourne intersection

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne released video of thr dog that was dumped.

The dog was tied up in a bed sheet and dumped in the woods near the intersection of Wickham Road and Parkway Drive on Tuesday, investigators said.

A parks and recreation worker at Wickham Park found the dog and brought it to animal services.

"Animal cruelty is a felony that we would put on them," Ivey said. "Anyone this evil needs to be behind bars."

Investigators say the person was driving a small black sports car.

Anyone with information about the animal cruelty case is asked to call Melbourne Police at 321-608-TIPS or the Brevard County Sheriff's Office at 321-633-2024.