ORLANDO, Fla. — Pleasant weather will continue on Wednesday with plenty of sun and highs in the mid-80s.

Onshore winds will keep the beaches slightly cooler, around 80 degrees.

Fair skies and quiet conditions will follow tonight. Lows will not be as cool as recent nights, in the mid-60s.

Sunshine will be on hand to start out Thursday, but south winds will transport in higher humidity, leading to isolated afternoon showers and storms.

The next cold front is timed out for Friday as widespread rain and storms cross the Peninsula from late morning through the afternoon.

A few storms could be on the strong side. Much of the rain will depart by early Saturday morning, leading to pleasant conditions resuming for Easter weekend.

Beach and surf forecast

Favorable boating weather will take shape on Thursday with east winds around 5 to 10 knots and seas of 3 feet offshore.

Beach goers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard, since the rip current risk remains moderate.

