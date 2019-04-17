SALISBURY, N.C. -- Gov. Cooper announced that an online pet supply retailer is investing $55 million in the state and will bring 1,200 jobs to Rowan County.

Chewy is planning to build a fulfillment center in Salisbury

This $55 million investment is expected to bring 1,200 jobs to Rowan County

Gov. Cooper says the state was chosen because North Carolina has "everything businesses need to succeed"

Chewy supplies pet food and other supplies to pet owners around the country. It is dually headquartered in Florida and Massachusetts with eight other fulfillment centers in the U.S.

“Chewy selected North Carolina because from our infrastructure to our workforce, we have everything businesses need to succeed,” Gov. Cooper said. “These new jobs will make a positive impact on Rowan County and the surrounding area.”

The company says the center will help enhance delivery services to Chewy customers across the southeastern parts of the country.

"We're excited to expand Chewy's fulfillment operations to North Carolina, our first in the state and ninth in the country," said Pete Krilles, Vice President, Corporate Real Estate and Facilities for Chewy, Inc. "We greatly appreciate the partnership with the City of Salisbury, Rowan County, the Salisbury-Rowan Economic Development Commission, North Carolina Department of Commerce, and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina."