ORLANDO, Fla. — A food and wine event aimed at bringing awareness to racism and literacy in Central Florida is featuring an award-winning author who shed light on the “Groveland Four.” Here’s what you know know about Gilbert King:

Author Gilbert King won a Pulitzer Prize for Devil in the Grove, a book about four black men accused of raping a white woman back in 1949. The Groveland Four case is considered one of the state’s worst injustices. The Florida Clemency Board voted to pardon the Groveland Four this past January.



"I honestly believe that these pardons would not have happened if it wasn't for that Pulitzer, because the Pulitzer brought so many more people into understanding the book,” he told Spectrum News. King’s newest book is called Beneath a Ruthless Sun, also set in Lake County. King is the guest speaker at “Reading Between the Wines,” a food and wine event that raises money for the Adult Literacy League . According to the League, one in five adults in Central Florida read at or below a 5th grade level. “Reading Between the Wines” is Wednesday, April 17 from 6 p.m. 9 p.m. at the Orlando Science Center. Tickets are $99. Participating restaurants include Swine & Sons, Bucca di Beppo, Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’, Raglan Road, Palm Restaurant, 4 Rivers, and Olde Hearth Bread Co.