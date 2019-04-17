PARIS — Nearly a billion dollars has been raised as construction teams have brought in a huge crane and a delivery of planks of wood to the Notre Dame Cathedral after a massive fire destroyed parts of the 12th-century landmark.

On Wednesday, Stephane Bern, a presidential cultural heritage envoy, told a French media outlet that about $995 million has been raised, with contributions coming from all over the world from the rich and the poor.

Notre Dame's rector saying the cathedral will be closed for five to six years; however, France's President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year deadline to restore the cathedral.

His five-year deadline happens to also fall on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In addition, the French prime minister has announced an international architects' competition to rebuild the spire.

Teams of engineers are taking a close look at the structural support to make sure the cathedral can be rebuilt without further damage following Monday's fire.

Pope Francis spoke to his weekly audience at St. Peter's Square about the fire, saying, "I take this opportunity to express to the entire French population my great affection and my closeness after the fire in Notre Dame Cathedral."

One cardinal went on CNN and spoke about how destruction of something often leads to something new.

"Sometimes when we look at something we love literally reduced to ashes, we automatically almost see life coming from that," he said.

Meanwhile, about 30 people have already been questioned as Paris officials warn that the investigation into the fire could be long.

Some of those works are from the five construction companies that were contracted to work on the renovation of the cathedral's spire and roof.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.